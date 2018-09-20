Roasted Spaghetti Squash Seeds

When you prepare spaghetti squash, don't throw away the seeds! You can roast them into a crunchy, healthy snack--just like roasting pumpkin seeds.

Sylvia Fountaine
Eatingwell.com, September 2018; updated October 2022

20 mins
20 mins
50 mins
50 mins
2
2

Nutrition Profile:

Are Spaghetti Squash Seeds Edible?

Yes, they are! In fact, all squash seeds are edible and nutritious. You can roast spaghetti squash seeds, butternut squash seeds and acorn squash seeds the same way you would roast pumpkin seeds.

How Do I Harvest Seeds From Spaghetti Squash?

To harvest seeds from spaghetti squash, scoop out the inside of the squash. Separate the seeds from the flesh as well as you can, then place the seeds in a bowl of water. Use your hands to swish the seeds around to loosen any remaining flesh or strings. The seeds will float, so you can remove them with a spoon or your fingers. Drain the seeds on a dry dish towel or a plate lined with paper towels; pat dry with paper towels.

Can I Use Different Seasonings?

Of course! The seasoning mix in this recipe is a mix of spicy, salty and sweet, but feel free to experiment with your own flavor combinations. For inspiration, experiment with salt & vinegar or everything bagel seasoning from our roasted pumpkin seed recipes. Try the sweet & spicy, taco seasoning and curry seasoning flavor variations from our roasted butternut squash seeds recipe.

How To Store Roasted Spaghetti Squash Seeds

Store roasted spaghetti squash seeds in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Toss spaghetti squash seeds with oil, maple syrup, cumin, cinnamon and salt in a small bowl. Spread on the prepared baking sheet in an even layer. Bake for 15 minutes. Stir the seeds and continue baking until golden and crispy, 10 to 15 minutes.

Equipment

Large rimmed baking sheet

Tip

To make ahead

Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

1/4 cup
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 6.4g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 2.5g; fat 17.1g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 8.9IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 18.7mcg; calcium 28.1mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 192mg; potassium 270.8mg; sodium 73.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
4 fat

4 fat
