Are Spaghetti Squash Seeds Edible?

Yes, they are! In fact, all squash seeds are edible and nutritious. You can roast spaghetti squash seeds, butternut squash seeds and acorn squash seeds the same way you would roast pumpkin seeds.

How Do I Harvest Seeds From Spaghetti Squash?

To harvest seeds from spaghetti squash, scoop out the inside of the squash. Separate the seeds from the flesh as well as you can, then place the seeds in a bowl of water. Use your hands to swish the seeds around to loosen any remaining flesh or strings. The seeds will float, so you can remove them with a spoon or your fingers. Drain the seeds on a dry dish towel or a plate lined with paper towels; pat dry with paper towels.

Can I Use Different Seasonings?

Of course! The seasoning mix in this recipe is a mix of spicy, salty and sweet, but feel free to experiment with your own flavor combinations. For inspiration, experiment with salt & vinegar or everything bagel seasoning from our roasted pumpkin seed recipes. Try the sweet & spicy, taco seasoning and curry seasoning flavor variations from our roasted butternut squash seeds recipe.

How To Store Roasted Spaghetti Squash Seeds

Store roasted spaghetti squash seeds in an airtight container for up to 3 days.