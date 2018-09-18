Lentil & Root Veggie Soup

French green lentils and black lentils hold up well to long, slow cooking without becoming mushy. Save the rinds from used-up blocks of Parmesan in a resealable plastic bag or tightly sealed container in the refrigerator. They give soup broths a rich, savory flavor.

Annie Peterson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

30 mins
4 hrs 30 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine celeriac, parsnips, carrot, pearl onions, celery, tomatoes, garlic and herbes de Provence in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add broth, lentils, rosemary, Parmesan rind, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on High 4 1/2 hours or on Low for 8 hours.

  • Remove the rosemary, Parmesan rind and bay leaf. Serve the soup topped with shredded cheese and garnished with pancetta, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Chop celeriac, parsnips, carrot, celery and tomatoes and combine with onions and minced garlic. Refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Equipment: 5- to 6-quart slow cooker

1 3/4 cups
187 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 5.7g; sugars 5.9g; fat 3.2g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 3.6mg; vitamin a iu 2868.7IU; vitamin c 15.1mg; folate 38.5mcg; calcium 132.9mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 32.9mg; potassium 644.6mg; sodium 527.9mg.
3 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 starch
