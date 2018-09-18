Chicken-Corn Tortilla Soup

Using bone-in chicken thighs in this soup ensures the meat stays moist over the long cooking time. Not only are chicken thighs inherently juicier than breast meat, but cooking chicken on the bone also helps it stay succulent.

Annie Peterson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine onion, Anaheim (or jalapeño) pepper, bell pepper and garlic in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Arrange chicken over the vegetables. Add broth, water, tomatoes, cumin, oregano, coriander, salt and bay leaves. Cover and cook on High for 3 1/2 hours or on Low for 8 hours.

  • Carefully transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board. Shred with 2 forks (discard the bones).

  • Meanwhile, stir tortilla chips and corn into the slow cooker. If using the Low setting, turn to High. Cover and cook for 30 minutes more.

  • Stir the soup, breaking up any remaining pieces of tortilla chips. Stir in the chicken, lime zest and lime juice. Serve the soup with more tortilla chips, avocado, cheese, sour cream and/or lime wedges, if desired.

Tips

Tip: Anaheim chiles are bright, fresh and peppery. They bring a little bit of heat to the table, but not too much. If you want more fire, use jalapeños instead.

To make ahead: Chop onion, peppers and garlic and combine. Combine broth, water, tomatoes and spices. Refrigerate in separate containers for up to 1 day.

Equipment: 5- to 6-quart slow cooker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 20.1g; carbohydrates 13.9g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 4.5g; fat 8g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 57.4mg; vitamin a iu 595.3IU; vitamin c 28.3mg; folate 24.6mcg; calcium 46.7mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 29mg; potassium 469.1mg; sodium 369mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 starch
