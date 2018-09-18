Chicken-Corn Tortilla Soup
Using bone-in chicken thighs in this soup ensures the meat stays moist over the long cooking time. Not only are chicken thighs inherently juicier than breast meat, but cooking chicken on the bone also helps it stay succulent.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Anaheim chiles are bright, fresh and peppery. They bring a little bit of heat to the table, but not too much. If you want more fire, use jalapeños instead.
To make ahead: Chop onion, peppers and garlic and combine. Combine broth, water, tomatoes and spices. Refrigerate in separate containers for up to 1 day.
Equipment: 5- to 6-quart slow cooker
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 20.1g; carbohydrates 13.9g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 4.5g; fat 8g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 57.4mg; vitamin a iu 595.3IU; vitamin c 28.3mg; folate 24.6mcg; calcium 46.7mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 29mg; potassium 469.1mg; sodium 369mg.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 starch