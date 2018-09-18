Smoky Black Bean & Pepper Soup
Unlike many black bean soups, this Cuban-inspired one is pepper-packed and leaves the beans intact for a more interesting texture. It's equally delicious served on its own or over rice.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Also called Cuban peppers or Italian frying peppers, Cubanelle peppers are long, slender and light yellow-green when unripe-which is how they are usually sold (they turn red when allowed to ripen). They have mild to very moderate heat and a rich, fruity flavor.
Nutrition Facts
2 1/2 lean protein, 2 starch, 1/2 fat, 1/2 vegetable