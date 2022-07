This is just about my very favorite soup recipe! I've made it several times, exactly as is, and it's perfect. A suggestion regarding the cream cheese is to first mix it with a couple of cups of the soup separately until dissolved, then add it back into the pot.

A really outstanding addition just before serving is to add chunks of avocado.

I'm getting ready to make it again today, for probably the sixth or eighth time since I discovered the recipe a year or so ago. I can't say enough good things about this recipe!

-- Ingrid H.