Creamy Tomato Soup with Tortellini

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

If you're a fan of the classic dipping duo of toasty grilled cheese and tomato soup then you'll want to try this combo: cheese-filled pasta floating in an earthy tomato base gives you that same craveable carb-and-creamy mashup, without all the crumbs. This family-friendly tomato tortellini soup is popular with kids, but adults will love it too--both its flavor and the fact that it requires less than 30 minutes of active time to prepare.

Annie Peterson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil and butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add leek and garlic. Cook, stirring often, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in tomato paste. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add broth, tomatoes, bay leaves, oregano and salt. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add tortellini. Simmer until the tortellini are tender, 4 to 7 minutes.

  • Remove the bay leaves. Whisk flour and half-and-half in a small bowl. Stir the mixture into the soup. Add basil (or parsley). Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 1 minute.

Tips

Tips: Clean leeks well to be sure they're grit-free: After slicing, swish around in a bowl of water to release any sand or soil trapped between the layers. Scoop the leeks out of the bowl with a slotted spoon, leaving any sand or soil behind in the bowl. Drain well. Repeat as needed.

To crush dried herbs, press and rub them in your hand. This releases their aromatic, flavor-infusing oils before you cook with them.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 40.1g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 11.9g; fat 13.8g; saturated fat 7.1g; cholesterol 44mg; vitamin a iu 1404.6IU; vitamin c 11.3mg; folate 79mcg; calcium 181.7mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 38mg; potassium 475.7mg; sodium 520.4mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 vegetable, 2 fat, 1 1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022