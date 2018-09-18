Creamy Tomato Soup with Tortellini

If you're a fan of the classic dipping duo of toasty grilled cheese and tomato soup then you'll want to try this combo: cheese-filled pasta floating in an earthy tomato base gives you that same craveable carb-and-creamy mashup, without all the crumbs. This family-friendly tomato tortellini soup is popular with kids, but adults will love it too--both its flavor and the fact that it requires less than 30 minutes of active time to prepare.