Creamy Mac & Cheese Soup

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A package of frozen pureed winter squash adds sweetness and good nutrition--namely vitamin A, potassium and fiber--to this soup version of a family favorite, mac and cheese. It also lends its orange color to the soup, making it seem cheesier without actually adding more cheese. Feel free to swap in your favorite shape of medium-size pasta for the elbow macaroni. Using convenience items like the frozen squash means that this healthy kid-friendly dinner takes just 30 minutes to prep.

Annie Peterson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add flour and mustard and whisk for 2 minutes. Gradually add broth, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil.

  • Add squash and return to a boil. Stir in half-and-half and bring to a simmer. Add cream cheese, whisking constantly until it is melted. Remove from heat.

  • Combine Cheddar and cornstarch in a medium bowl, tossing to coat evenly. Slowly add the cheese to the soup, stirring constantly until melted. Stir in the macaroni, vinegar and pepper. Top with chives, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 24.8g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 4.5g; fat 25.7g; saturated fat 14.7g; cholesterol 74.4mg; vitamin a iu 7102.8IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 38.2mcg; calcium 266.4mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 44.5mg; potassium 357mg; sodium 478.5mg.
Exchanges:

4 fat, 1 high-fat protein, 1 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022