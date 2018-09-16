Instant Pot Lasagna Soup

This satisfying and hearty soup has all the flavors of lasagna, but without the fuss of layering ingredients in a baking dish and waiting for the lasagna to bake. Here, we take advantage of the multicooker to prepare a soup that is ready in 10 minutes. Just top the soup with ricotta and Parmesan and enjoy!

Erin Alderson
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2018

  • Heat oil in a multicooker on sauté mode until hot. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until fragrant and translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in sausage and continue to cook, breaking the sausage apart with a wooden spoon, until browned and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Add tomatoes, broth, water, noodles, basil, tomato paste, vinegar, oregano and salt. Close and lock the lid of the multicooker and cook on high pressure for 4 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes, then release the remaining pressure manually.

  • Divide the soup among 4 bowls. Top each with 2 tablespoons ricotta and 1 tablespoon Parmesan. Garnish with basil and pepper, if desired.

Equipment: Electric pressure cooker (multicooker)

443 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 53.7g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 13.5g; fat 12.7g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 58mg; vitamin a iu 2389.3IU; vitamin c 20.9mg; folate 89.5mcg; calcium 167mg; iron 6.6mg; magnesium 22.4mg; potassium 879.2mg; sodium 804.8mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
3 1/2 vegetable, 2 starch, 1 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein
