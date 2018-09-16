Instant Pot Lasagna Soup
This satisfying and hearty soup has all the flavors of lasagna, but without the fuss of layering ingredients in a baking dish and waiting for the lasagna to bake. Here, we take advantage of the multicooker to prepare a soup that is ready in 10 minutes. Just top the soup with ricotta and Parmesan and enjoy!
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: Electric pressure cooker (multicooker)
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 generous cups
Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 53.7g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 13.5g; fat 12.7g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 58mg; vitamin a iu 2389.3IU; vitamin c 20.9mg; folate 89.5mcg; calcium 167mg; iron 6.6mg; magnesium 22.4mg; potassium 879.2mg; sodium 804.8mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:
3 1/2 vegetable, 2 starch, 1 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein