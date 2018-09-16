Instant Pot Split Pea & Ham Soup Freezer Pack
Prep and freeze all the ingredients for this homey classic ahead of time, and it will be ready to cook and serve any night of the week--no lengthy simmering needed, thanks to the multicooker. Freezing the ingredients in a round container creates the perfect fit for an easy transfer into your pressure cooker without having to thaw first.
Source: Eatingwell.com, September 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Prepare through Step 1 and freeze for up to 3 months.
Equipment: Electric pressure cooker (multicooker)
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 32.5g; dietary fiber 11.9g; sugars 5.2g; fat 1.9g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 7.8mg; vitamin a iu 2657.6IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 128.8mcg; calcium 39mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 31.2mg; potassium 585.4mg; sodium 316.4mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:
2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein