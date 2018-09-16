Instant Pot Split Pea & Ham Soup Freezer Pack

Prep and freeze all the ingredients for this homey classic ahead of time, and it will be ready to cook and serve any night of the week--no lengthy simmering needed, thanks to the multicooker. Freezing the ingredients in a round container creates the perfect fit for an easy transfer into your pressure cooker without having to thaw first.

Joy Howard
Source: Eatingwell.com, September 2018

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8

  • To prep and freeze: Combine carrots, celery, onion, garlic, pepper and salt in a 64-ounce round, freezer-safe container. Layer the ham on top, then the split peas. Seal and freeze until ready to use, up to 3 months.

  • To cook: Let the soup mix stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. Invert the frozen soup mixture into a multicooker (the split peas should be at the bottom of the pot). Add broth and water. Lock lid in place and cook at high pressure for 30 minutes. Allow the pressure to release naturally. Stir in the vinegar, if using. Serve immediately.

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 1 and freeze for up to 3 months.

Equipment: Electric pressure cooker (multicooker)

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 32.5g; dietary fiber 11.9g; sugars 5.2g; fat 1.9g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 7.8mg; vitamin a iu 2657.6IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 128.8mcg; calcium 39mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 31.2mg; potassium 585.4mg; sodium 316.4mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein
