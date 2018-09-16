Healthy Dirt Pudding Cup

Upgrade classic dirt cups by replacing the gummy worm with a strawberry to make it healthier, while achieving the same earthy feel. Creamy chocolate pudding (the "mud") is the ultimate comfort food and this easy homemade version is so much better than any pudding mix or refrigerated prepared pudding! A topping of chocolate wafer crumbs (the "dirt") provides an appealing texture contrast to the silky smooth pudding for a delicious snack or dessert kids and adults alike will love.

Melissa Fallon
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2018

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Coarsely chop cookies in a food processor. Set aside.

  • Whisk egg, condensed milk, cocoa, cornstarch and salt in a heavy saucepan until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil over medium-low heat, whisking constantly, until thickened, 7 to 9 minutes.

  • Remove from heat; add chocolate and vanilla, whisking until the chocolate melts. Transfer to a bowl. Place plastic wrap directly on the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

  • To assemble dirt cups, divide the pudding between four 1/2-cup containers. Top each container with one heaping tablespoon of cookie crumbs and 1 strawberry.

Tips

Tip: For a variation, cut strawberry into small cubes and place between layers of pudding.

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 3 and refrigerate pudding for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 40.3g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 28.8g; fat 7.6g; saturated fat 3.8g; cholesterol 56.1mg; vitamin a iu 375IU; vitamin c 7.1mg; folate 20.1mcg; calcium 237.4mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 63.9mg; potassium 560.9mg; sodium 224.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 16g.
Exchanges:

2 reduced-fat dairy, 1/2 other carbohydrate
