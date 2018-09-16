Healthy Dirt Pudding Cup
Upgrade classic dirt cups by replacing the gummy worm with a strawberry to make it healthier, while achieving the same earthy feel. Creamy chocolate pudding (the "mud") is the ultimate comfort food and this easy homemade version is so much better than any pudding mix or refrigerated prepared pudding! A topping of chocolate wafer crumbs (the "dirt") provides an appealing texture contrast to the silky smooth pudding for a delicious snack or dessert kids and adults alike will love.
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: For a variation, cut strawberry into small cubes and place between layers of pudding.
To make ahead: Prepare through Step 3 and refrigerate pudding for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 40.3g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 28.8g; fat 7.6g; saturated fat 3.8g; cholesterol 56.1mg; vitamin a iu 375IU; vitamin c 7.1mg; folate 20.1mcg; calcium 237.4mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 63.9mg; potassium 560.9mg; sodium 224.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 16g.
Exchanges:
2 reduced-fat dairy, 1/2 other carbohydrate