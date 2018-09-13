3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Bites

Baked Brie is a perennially popular appetizer. Here, we complement the Brie with tart cranberry sauce and bake it in pretty individual tartlets using premade pie crust for an ultra-easy crowd-pleasing appetizer.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, September 2018; updated November 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Lightly coat a mini muffin tin with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Unroll pie crust onto a cutting board or clean surface. Flatten dough to about 12 inches in diameter. Cut 24 2-inch circles out of the dough with a biscuit cutter, rerolling scraps if needed. Place the dough circles in the muffin tin cups, gently pressing on the bottom and sides. Prick the dough with a fork. Bake until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the oven.

  • Add 1 teaspoon cranberry sauce to each cup, then top with a piece of Brie. Return to the oven and bake until the sauce is hot and the cheese has melted, about 5 minutes more. Let cool for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with chives, if desired, and serve warm.

Tip

If you have time and enjoy making pastry, you can make you own crust. EatingWell's Butter Pastry Dough (see associated recipe) is easy to make and healthier than most recipes.

Associated Recipes

The Best Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Butter Pastry Dough

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 bite
Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 6.5g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 2.6g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 5.8mg; vitamin a iu 56IU; vitamin c 1.1mg; folate 4mcg; calcium 8.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.7mg; potassium 14.8mg; sodium 59.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/17/2022