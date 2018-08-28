Quick Shrimp Puttanesca

I made several changes. We like spice so we added crushed garlic and used petite diced tomatoes instead of the sauce. I still felt it could use more flavor so next time I will use diced tomato with garlic and oregano. I will also add a little crushed red peppers to the olive oil before sautéing the shrimp. I topped the dish off with fresh grated Parmesan. It was quick and delicious! I will definitely make this again.