Quick Shrimp Puttanesca

Because refrigerated fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta, this Italian-inspired pasta dish will be on the table lickety-split! Puttanesca, traditionally made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies and garlic, gets shrimp for extra protein and artichoke hearts to boost the vegetable servings (and the fiber!). If you can't find frozen artichoke hearts, sub in drained canned artichoke hearts.

Katie Webster
EatingWell.com, August 2018

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook linguine according to package instructions. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add shrimp in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, until browned on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce. Add artichoke hearts, olives, capers and salt; cook, stirring often, until the shrimp is cooked through and the artichoke hearts are hot, 2 to 3 minutes longer.

  • Add the drained noodles to the sauce and stir to combine. Divide among 4 pasta bowls. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 36.7g; carbohydrates 43.4g; dietary fiber 7.5g; sugars 4.3g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 241mg; vitamin a iu 706.5IU; vitamin c 7.9mg; folate 95.4mcg; calcium 145.1mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 80.5mg; potassium 777.7mg; sodium 629mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

4 lean protein, 2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
