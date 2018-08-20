Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in the upper third of oven; preheat to 450 degrees F.

  • Blot chickpeas dry. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Meanwhile mix sugar, cinnamon and pepper in a small bowl.

  • Transfer the chickpeas to a medium bowl and toss with oil and the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Return to the baking sheet and bake, stirring once, until browned and crunchy, 15 to 20 minutes more. Let cool on the baking sheet for 15 minutes.

Tips

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container for up to a day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 16.4g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 3.2g; fat 4.5g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 2.3IU; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 33.5mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 27.1mg; potassium 190mg; sodium 47.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 fat, 1/2 lean protein
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/25/2022