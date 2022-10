A bit late to the game, but I couldn't let this recipe stand with a single 2 starred review. Made this on one of the first days of fall and it completely hit the spot for warm autumnal comfort food. Only 4 stars because there was a little something "baby foodish" about it, maybe the orange pureed texture. Would make it again but next time maybe water it down a bit more with pasta water. Loved the sage and butternut squash combo. Only had walnuts on hand so I substituted those for the almonds...definitely recommend that substitution. .