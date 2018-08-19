Ham & Swiss Sandwich

A classic ham and Swiss sandwich gets an upgrade with the addition of coleslaw. Sure, you can eat coleslaw as a side, but layering it in the sandwich adds texture and flavor to this easy lunch.

Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

  • Toast bread slices. Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine yogurt and Italian dressing. Add coleslaw mix and toss to coat.

  • To assemble, place a slice of cheese on each of two of the toasted bread slices. Top each with half of the coleslaw mixture. Arrange ham over coleslaw; top with remaining slices of bread. Cut each sandwich in half and serve immediately.

Serving Size: 1 sandwich
Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 19.9g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 6.2g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 32.8mg; vitamin a iu 251.1IU; vitamin c 10.1mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 183.8mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 2.9mg; potassium 39mg; sodium 572.6mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 lean protein, 1 starch, 1/2 fat

