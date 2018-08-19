Basic White Frosting
A homemade vanilla frosting is the perfect addition to any cake. This recipe makes enough to fill and frost a two-layer 8- or 9-inch cake.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: We do not recommend sugar substitutes for this recipe.
To make ahead: Prepare as directed. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before spreading.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
86 calories; carbohydrates 15g; sugars 15g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1g.
Exchanges:
1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat