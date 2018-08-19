LIVE

Basic White Frosting

A homemade vanilla frosting is the perfect addition to any cake. This recipe makes enough to fill and frost a two-layer 8- or 9-inch cake.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12

  • In a medium bowl, beat vegetable oil spread and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Gradually beat in powdered sugar until very smooth. If needed, add enough milk, 1/2 teaspoon at a time, to reach desired spreading consistency. Makes 3/4 cup frosting.

Tip: We do not recommend sugar substitutes for this recipe.

To make ahead: Prepare as directed. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before spreading.

Serving Size: 1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
86 calories; carbohydrates 15g; sugars 15g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1g.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat

