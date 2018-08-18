Gingerbread Tea Cake

This low-calorie cake gets its festive flavor from molasses, cinnamon, ginger and ground cloves. Serve it for dessert at the holidays.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly coat a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and cloves; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together oil and sugar until combined. Add the cold water, molasses and eggs; whisk until combined. Add reserved flour mixture all at once to water mixture, whisking just until smooth. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack. Sift confectioners' sugar over the top and garnish with raspberries, if desired.

Tips

Tip: If using sugar substitutes, choose Splenda(R) Sugar Blend for Baking. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 1/4 cup sugar. If using sugar substitute, bake cake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Nutrition per serving with substitute: Same as below, except 81 calories, 12 g carbohydrate.

83 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 12.5g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 4.9g; fat 3.2g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 43.2IU; calcium 19.5mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 17.1mg; potassium 104.7mg; sodium 54.2mg.
