Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

Perfect fall muffin. Pumpkin and I used the dried cranberries. I got 24 mini muffins and 6 regular muffins. Also, when I make them again, and I will make them again, I will used a food processor or a mixer.My blender had a hard time blending the ingredients and then i had to take it apart to get the rest of the batter. Still, my husband and I are enjoying them.