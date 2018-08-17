Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

These gluten-free pumpkin muffins are packed with oats and chocolate chips. Plus, these mini pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 24-cup mini muffin tin with cooking spray.

  • Pulse oats in a blender until finely ground. Add baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt; pulse once or twice to blend. Add eggs, pumpkin, brown sugar, oil and vanilla; puree until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips (or cranberries). Fill the prepared muffin cups two-thirds full.

  • Bake the muffins until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 15 to 17 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes, then turn out to cool completely.

Tips

Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 muffin
Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 12.7g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 8.5g; fat 3.2g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 15.5mg; vitamin a iu 1611.4IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 6mcg; calcium 25.8mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 11.4mg; potassium 64.3mg; sodium 66.3mg; added sugar 8g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 other carb
