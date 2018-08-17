Roasted Squash & Apples with Dried Cherries & Pepitas
For this easy roasted side dish recipe, pick apples that hold their shape when cooked--Pink Lady, Braeburn and Winesap are good choices. If you can't find acorn squash, substitute butternut instead.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 28.6g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 15.3g; fat 11.9g; saturated fat 1.8g; vitamin a iu 649.7IU; vitamin c 16.5mg; folate 24.5mcg; calcium 51.8mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 77.6mg; potassium 525.8mg; sodium 238.1mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:
1/2 starch, 1 fruit, 2 1/2 fat