Roasted Squash & Apples with Dried Cherries & Pepitas

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

For this easy roasted side dish recipe, pick apples that hold their shape when cooked--Pink Lady, Braeburn and Winesap are good choices. If you can't find acorn squash, substitute butternut instead.

Julia Clancy
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Halve squash and scoop out the seeds. Core apples. Cut the squash and apples into 1-inch wedges. Whisk oil, cinnamon, allspice, coriander, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the squash and apples and toss to coat. Spread on the prepared pan.

  • Roast until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve topped with dried cherries and pepitas.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 28.6g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 15.3g; fat 11.9g; saturated fat 1.8g; vitamin a iu 649.7IU; vitamin c 16.5mg; folate 24.5mcg; calcium 51.8mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 77.6mg; potassium 525.8mg; sodium 238.1mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 fruit, 2 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/31/2022