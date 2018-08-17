Green Eggs & Ham Soup

Would you, could you make this creamy green soup recipe? How about if we told you it's dairy-free--just flavorful pureed veggies topped with a perfectly poached egg and ham? Trust us, whether you eat it in a box or with a fox, in a house or with a mouse, both you and your kids will love this storybook-perfect soup.

Annie Peterson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add ham (or prosciutto) and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate; set aside.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and onion to the pot. Cook, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add broth, broccoli, cauliflower, thyme and salt. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook until the broccoli is very tender, about 6 minutes. Add spinach and parsley. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, until the spinach is wilted, about 5 minutes. Puree the soup in the pot with an immersion blender or in batches in a regular blender. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Cover to keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, bring water and vinegar to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce to a bare simmer. Gently stir in a circle so the water is swirling around the pan. Break an egg into a small bowl, then submerge the lip of the bowl into the simmering water and gently add the egg. Working quickly, repeat with the remaining eggs. Cook 4 minutes for soft set, 5 minutes for medium set and 8 minutes for hard set.

  • Serve the soup topped with a poached egg, some ham (or prosciutto) and parsley, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups soup & 1 egg
Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 3.4g; fat 14.9g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 198.8mg; vitamin a iu 6402.1IU; vitamin c 124.5mg; folate 114.8mcg; calcium 166.1mg; iron 4.7mg; magnesium 89mg; potassium 817.9mg; sodium 671.4mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat, 1 lean protein, 1 medium-fat protein
