Green Eggs & Ham Soup

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and onion to the pot. Cook, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add broth, broccoli, cauliflower, thyme and salt. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook until the broccoli is very tender, about 6 minutes. Add spinach and parsley. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, until the spinach is wilted, about 5 minutes. Puree the soup in the pot with an immersion blender or in batches in a regular blender. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Cover to keep warm.