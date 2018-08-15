Slow-Cooked Beef with Carrots & Cabbage

In this main-dish recipe, the pot roast is slow-cooked with carrots and low-sodium beef broth. Toward the end of the cooking time, shredded cabbage is added in to round out the meal. Each of the two servings has just 215 calories.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. In a small bowl, combine oregano, cumin, paprika, pepper and salt. Sprinkle mixture evenly over meat; rub in with your fingers. Coat a medium nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium heat. Add meat to skillet; cook on all sides until browned.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a 1 1/2- or 2-quart slow cooker, combine carrots and garlic. Pour broth over carrots. Top with meat.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 1/2 to 4 hours. If no heat setting is available, cook for 5 to 5 1/2 hours.

  • If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting (or if no heat setting is available, continue cooking). Add cabbage. Cover and cook for 30 minutes more. Using a slotted spoon, transfer cabbage, meat and carrots to a serving platter.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 ounces cooked meat with 3/4 cup vegetable
Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 14.2g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 6.6g; fat 5.1g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 49.9mg; vitamin a iu 15496.8IU; vitamin c 32.2mg; folate 62.6mcg; calcium 86mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 47.2mg; potassium 820.9mg; sodium 378.9mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 lean protein, 2 vegetables
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/31/2022