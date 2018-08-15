Slow-Cooked Beef with Carrots & Cabbage
In this main-dish recipe, the pot roast is slow-cooked with carrots and low-sodium beef broth. Toward the end of the cooking time, shredded cabbage is added in to round out the meal. Each of the two servings has just 215 calories.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Serving Size:3 ounces cooked meat with 3/4 cup vegetable
214 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 14.2g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 6.6g; fat 5.1g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 49.9mg; vitamin a iu 15496.8IU; vitamin c 32.2mg; folate 62.6mcg; calcium 86mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 47.2mg; potassium 820.9mg; sodium 378.9mg.
3 1/2 lean protein, 2 vegetables