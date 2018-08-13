Crispy Baked Turkey Nuggets with Honey-Mustard Slaw
The crispy coating on these baked turkey nuggets is a flavorful blend of Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. The nuggets pair nicely with the sweet and tangy slaw and honey-mustard dipping sauce.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To toast nuts, spread in a shallow baking pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in a 350 degrees F oven for 5 to 10 minutes or until golden, shaking pan once or twice.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:4 turkey nuggets, 1 cup slaw and about 2 tablespoons dipping sauce
Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 43.2g; carbohydrates 27.9g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 14.3g; fat 6.9g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 169.6mg; vitamin a iu 2699.9IU; vitamin c 42.6mg; folate 14.1mcg; calcium 192.4mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 13.9mg; potassium 69.3mg; sodium 507.7mg.
Exchanges:
5 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable