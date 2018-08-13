Crispy Baked Turkey Nuggets with Honey-Mustard Slaw

The crispy coating on these baked turkey nuggets is a flavorful blend of Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. The nuggets pair nicely with the sweet and tangy slaw and honey-mustard dipping sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Place a metal rack in a shallow baking pan and coat with cooking spray. Cut turkey into eight evenly sized "nuggets"; set aside.

  • Place egg in a small bowl and beat lightly. In another small bowl, stir together the panko, Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. Dip each nugget into egg and then panko mixture, rolling to coat evenly. Place on prepared rack. Lightly coat each nugget with cooking spray. Bake for 20 minutes or until turkey is golden and crispy (165 degrees F).

  • Meanwhile, place Asian cabbage mix in a medium bowl; set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup of the Greek yogurt, 1 teaspoon of the honey, 1 teaspoon of the mustard and the salt. Combine yogurt mixture with the cabbage. Stir in the sliced almonds and the dried cranberries.

  • Prepare dipping sauce: In a small bowl, combine remaining 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, remaining 1 teaspoon honey and remaining 3/4 teaspoon mustard. Serve turkey nuggets with slaw and dipping sauce.

Tip: To toast nuts, spread in a shallow baking pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in a 350 degrees F oven for 5 to 10 minutes or until golden, shaking pan once or twice.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 turkey nuggets, 1 cup slaw and about 2 tablespoons dipping sauce
Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 43.2g; carbohydrates 27.9g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 14.3g; fat 6.9g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 169.6mg; vitamin a iu 2699.9IU; vitamin c 42.6mg; folate 14.1mcg; calcium 192.4mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 13.9mg; potassium 69.3mg; sodium 507.7mg.
Exchanges:

5 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable
