Moroccan Lamb Tagine

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A tagine is a Moroccan stew that is named after the earthenware dish it is cooked in. We use a slow cooker in this version of Moroccan lamb stew, which features lamb, sweet potatoes, dates and olives.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine ginger, cumin, salt, turmeric and cinnamon. Add lamb to bowl; toss to coat in spices.

    Advertisement

  • In a 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker, place lamb, sweet potato, tomato, carrots, onion, dates, olives, tapioca, lemon peel, lemon juice, honey and garlic (see Tip). Pour broth over all.

  • Cover; cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours.

  • Serve over couscous and top with almonds.

Tips

Tips: To toast nuts, spread in a shallow baking pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in a 350 degrees F oven for 5 to 10 minutes or until golden, shaking pan once or twice.

For easy cleanup, line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup lamb mixture and 1/3 cup couscous
Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 39.5g; dietary fiber 5.8g; sugars 11.6g; fat 8.5g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 69mg; vitamin a iu 8327.4IU; vitamin c 8.1mg; folate 17.2mcg; calcium 66.8mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 54.4mg; potassium 710.6mg; sodium 562mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/17/2022