Flank Steak with Chili Sauce

A hint of honey sweetens the spicy tomato sauce in this low-calorie beef recipe. Some of the thickened sauce is brushed onto the flank steak during grilling, and the rest is served warm with the finished meat.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

20 mins
40 mins
6

  • Prepare sauce: In a medium saucepan, bring water to boiling. Add onion, garlic and chili powder. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in tomato sauce, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Return to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil for 5 minutes or until slightly thickened.

  • Prepare steak: Trim fat from meat. Score both sides of steak in a diamond pattern by making shallow diagonal cuts at 1-inch intervals. Brush lightly with some of the sauce. For a charcoal grill, place steak on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals. Grill for 17 to 21 minutes or until medium doneness (160 degrees F), turning once halfway through grilling and brushing with the sauce during the last 5 minutes of grilling. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place steaks on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.)

  • In a small saucepan, reheat the remaining sauce until bubbly. To serve, thinly slice steak across grain. Pass warmed sauce.

1 serving
194 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 11.8g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 8.5g; fat 6.6g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 37.7mg; vitamin a iu 501.9IU; vitamin c 7mg; folate 5.3mcg; calcium 28.7mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 25.2mg; potassium 437.1mg; sodium 261.8mg.
3 lean protein, 1 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 vegetable
