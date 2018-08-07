Coconut Squash Soup with Seared Scallops

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This butternut squash soup is silky and rich with the addition of coconut milk. Each serving is allowed a couple of seared scallops and is topped with pumpkin seeds, cilantro and lime peel for an added wow-factor.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw scallops, if frozen. Rinse scallops and pat dry with paper towels; set aside.

  • Coat an unheated large saucepan with cooking spray; heat pan over medium heat. Add leeks. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and ginger. Cook and stir for 1 minute more.

  • Add broth and squash to leek mixture. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 15 minutes or until squash is tender. Remove from the heat and cool slightly.

  • Transfer squash mixture to a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Return mixture to the saucepan. Stir in coconut milk and cayenne pepper. Heat through over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally (do not boil).

  • In a small bowl, combine coriander, salt and black pepper. Sprinkle evenly over scallops. Coat an unheated indoor grill pan or large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add scallops to grill pan or skillet. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until scallops are opaque, turning once halfway through cooking.

  • To serve, ladle soup into four serving bowls. Float two scallops on each serving of soup. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds (if using), cilantro and lime peel (if using).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups soup and 2 scallops
Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 38.7g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 7.4g; fat 5.9g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 13.6mg; vitamin a iu 23378.6IU; vitamin c 50.8mg; folate 94.8mcg; calcium 136.4mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 98.2mg; potassium 956.7mg; sodium 614.4mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 lean protein, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
