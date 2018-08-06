Stuffed Pork Loin with Wild Rice
A clever knife technique is the key to this stuffed tenderloin, which gets rolled up with a sweet-savory combo of wild rice, apples and cranberries.
This got great reviews from my parents and partner. I used a Granny Smith apple, and made just the rice a second time using a red apple(don’t recall the type). Definitely like it better with the granny smith apple. Plan on making this again for the holidays, a great recipe for the fall/winter rotation. Everyone was impressed with the fact that it was stuffed, but it really was easy to put together!
Very nice, and pretty easy to make. However, the pork was a little dry and tough on the outside. I might cook it less or cover it. And maybe use a Granny Smith apple next time. I'll try this one again.