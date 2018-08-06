Stuffed Pork Loin with Wild Rice

A clever knife technique is the key to this stuffed tenderloin, which gets rolled up with a sweet-savory combo of wild rice, apples and cranberries.

Jamie Gates
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

  • Place cranberries in a small bowl and add 1/2 cup boiling water. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain.

  • You're going to double butterfly the tenderloin so it can be flattened, stuffed and rolled. To do that, you'll make two long horizontal cuts, one on each side, dividing the tenderloin in thirds without cutting all the way through. Place the tenderloin on a cutting board. Holding the knife blade flat, so it's parallel to the board, make a lengthwise cut into the side of the tenderloin one-third of the way down from the top, stopping short of the opposite edge so that the flap remains attached. Rotate the tenderloin 180 degrees. Still holding the knife parallel to the cutting board, make a lengthwise cut into the side opposite the original cut, two-thirds of the way down from the top of the tenderloin and taking care not to cut all the way through. Open up the two cuts so you have a large rectangle of meat. Use the heel of your hand to gently flatten the meat to about 1/2-inch thick.

  • Stir apple and rice into the drained cranberries. Add 1/2 teaspoon each thyme, rosemary, and parsley, and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper; stir to combine.

  • Spread half the rice mixture across the flattened pork, leaving a 1-inch border all around. Starting on a long side, tightly roll the pork, securing with a few toothpicks. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon each thyme, rosemary, and parsley, and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place the stuffed pork on the prepared pan.

  • Roast until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees F, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and Let the pork rest for 3 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place a steamer basket in a medium saucepan. Add water to just below the basket and bring to a boil. Add green beans to the basket; cover, reduce heat to medium and steam until tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the beans to a serving platter.

  • Heat the remaining rice mixture in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat until heated through. Transfer to the serving platter with the beans.

  • Slice the pork crosswise into thick rounds and transfer to the serving platter. Garnish with thyme and pepper, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 stuffed pork loin, 1/2 cup green beans and 1/4 cup rice
Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 18g; fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 334mg.
