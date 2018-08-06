Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine kefir, berries, juice, mint to taste and honey in a blender. Process until smooth. (The smoothies will keep in the refrigerator for up to 1 day or in the freezer for up to 3 months.)

Tips

Tip: Kefir is a drinkable yogurt found in the dairy section of most supermarkets

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 15g; fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 64mg.
