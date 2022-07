First just let me tell you that is a beautiful picture! Now for the bowls, I love them! I have also gotten into sheet pan meals. A little meat lots of veggies, a pot of bean and one of rice or grain. After having my meal I make bowls for the freezer. At the end of one month, my freezer is full and I do not have to worry about dinners until next month. Once in a while, I squeeze in a pasta. This is not only convenient it is also saving me money! FYI..remember to label and date the bowls!! The only thing added to the above recipe, hot chili peppers and, lime cilantro rice. Happy Fall!!raf