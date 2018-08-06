Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine mustard, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, rosemary, honey, salt and crushed red pepper in a small bowl. Combine panko, walnuts and oil in another small bowl.

  • Place salmon on the prepared baking sheet. Spread the mustard mixture over the fish and sprinkle with the panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Lightly coat with cooking spray.

  • Bake until the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 8 to 12 minutes, depending on thickness.

  • Sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 ounces
Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 4g; sugars 1g; fat 12g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 256mg.
