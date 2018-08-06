Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

I rated it just on the ingredients list. Haven't tried it yet, but looks yummy. I LOVE salmon and recently discovered the BEST way to cook it: in an AIR FRYER! This would be an ideal recipe for that method, as the topping is a paste (completely dry topping might blow off). I grew up on salmon (lived in Seattle) and using the air fryer was such a fantastic discovery! More forgiving (won't get tough in an instant if you go just that much too long, and you can check it without losing the heat, as you might when repeatedly opening the oven) and it keeps the inside moist while crusting very well on the outside. Reheating the fish works better (leftovers), too, as it isn't all dried out in the first place!

HIGHLY recommend using your air fryer, if you're lucky enough to have on. Will be trying this recipe in the next few days and am pretty sure I'll love it!