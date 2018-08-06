Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon
Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
Outstanding recipe. The flavor of the marinade was pleasing and the crunchiness from the panko and walnuts were spot on. We paired with wild rice and veggies.
This recipe is marvelous! Follow the recipe, you can't go wrong. We always make a double batch, then have leftovers for breakfast. Great with a half bagel for a treat.
Bon appetit!
I rated it just on the ingredients list. Haven't tried it yet, but looks yummy. I LOVE salmon and recently discovered the BEST way to cook it: in an AIR FRYER! This would be an ideal recipe for that method, as the topping is a paste (completely dry topping might blow off). I grew up on salmon (lived in Seattle) and using the air fryer was such a fantastic discovery! More forgiving (won't get tough in an instant if you go just that much too long, and you can check it without losing the heat, as you might when repeatedly opening the oven) and it keeps the inside moist while crusting very well on the outside. Reheating the fish works better (leftovers), too, as it isn't all dried out in the first place!
HIGHLY recommend using your air fryer, if you're lucky enough to have on. Will be trying this recipe in the next few days and am pretty sure I'll love it!
This was great. I eat salmon once a week so I am always looking for new ways to make it. I can’t believe how good this was. Buttery with no butter. I served it with mashed potatoes and Brussel sprouts. Great comfort meal!
This was fantastic and will be added as one of our favorite ways to have salmon.
I didn’t have skinless salmon so I made the recipe as written except that I cooked it in a cast iron skillet. I heated up 2 tablespoon's of olive oil over med-hi heat and seared the salmon, skin side down, for 3 minutes before transferring to the oven.
Super simple and very tasty! Would definitely season the salmon first next time, but we really enjoyed it!
This recipe has it all - delicious, quick and easy. Loved the flavors and the whole family enjoyed it!
I made this for dinner tonight and my picky teen daughter loved it. It was delicious! Very easy and simple to make, I wouldn't change a thing. The crunch on top of the salmon and combination of spices made this a winner. Served with a side of roasted asparagus.
I did not have fresh rosemary, so subbed dried, but otherwise followed the recipe as stated (with perhaps a bit more lemon zest-I didn't measure). It was delicious and hubby said this recipe is a keeper!
This recipe was woinderful and full of fun flavors.
This was amazing! Perfectly cooked fish. The walnut and panko topping remained satisfyingly crunchy. The dijon mustard paste added great flavor that everyone liked.
Hands down this has become our favorite way to prepare salmon. I love the mustard dressing with the walnut topping - such a wonderful combination with the salmon! It's also pretty easy to make but impressive when serving!
Amazing! Will be adding this to a weekly rotation.
Made it for my family and they loved it! Super easy recipe to double. Served it alongside asparagus for a delicious meal.
Loved it! Prettu much followed recipe, DELICIOUS!!! Easy
I love salmon almost any way you can make it, but particularly enjoyed this flavor combination with lemon squeezed over the salmon before serving. The crunch from the topping was an added bonus. Will definitely make this again.
I don't particularly like fish but this was quite good. Very easy to make - 10 minutes in the preheated oven was perfect. Followed the recipe pretty closely..except a little heavier with the dijon and garlic, and I had no red pepper. It turned out very tasty and will definitely make it again.
Delicious! Made as directed and family agreed it was a five-star meal. Next time I may squeeze some lemon juice over my plate for a little added lemon zing.
Made pretty much as directed. Excellent.
I made this last night! I loved it . Thank you!
Fabulous dish- Best salmon dish I have made.
Simple and delicious, I've already made it twice. First time I didn't have fresh rosemary, but second time I did. Great, either way.
Best salmon recipe l’ve ever tried.??????
Delicious! We eat salmon often, and this recipe is definitely at the top of our list!
This was yummy! Tasted like butter even though there is none. Nice texture with the coating.