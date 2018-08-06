How to Make Healthy Tuna Salad Spread

Tuna salad spread is usually loaded with mayonnaise, tuna and not much else. But not this one! We take a lighter approach and jazz up a simple can of tuna with mashed avocado and Greek yogurt instead. Here's how we made this tuna spread healthy:

Ditch The Mayo

Mayonnaise acts as a binder in tuna salad spread helping all the ingredients come together as well as adding a creamy texture. It also contributes a significant amount of calories and saturated fat. We ditched the mayonnaise completely and opted for a mixture of mashed avocado and low-fat Greek yogurt instead. The avocado adds plenty of monounsaturated fat, a healthy fat that can help lower "bad" LDL cholesterol and help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. A touch of low-fat Greek yogurt adds tang (along with a little lemon juice) and creaminess similar to mayonnaise but with less saturated fat and calories.

Use Good Tuna

We call for albacore tuna packed in water for our tuna salad spread. Albacore tuna is light, firm and mild and a good source of Omega-3 fatty acids. Tuna packed in water contains less calories and fat than tuna packed in oil. When looking for good tuna, check the label to make sure the can contains only water, tuna and salt and not any other additives. To find a sustainable choice, look for free school, pole-and-line-caught, school-caught, troll-caught, or FAD-free on the label. To find out more about sustainable seafood choices check out Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch for more recommendations.

What to Serve With Tuna Salad Spread

You can enjoy healthy tuna salad spread on a sandwich, in a wrap or spread onto whole-wheat crackers. You can stuff tuna salad spread into halved small peppers, onto celery sticks, on top of sliced cucumber or lettuce leaves. Because this recipe uses avocado which can brown quickly, we recommend eating this tuna spread within a few hours of making it. It takes only 5 minutes from start to finish, so whipping up a fresh batch when you need it is quick and easy.