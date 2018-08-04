Avocado-Egg Toast

9 Ratings
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

Carolyn Casner
Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018

Avocado Toast Tips

Start with Good Bread


Good avocado toast starts with good bread. Multigrain or whole-wheat bread adds another layer of flavor (and additional fiber) to your avocado toast. Sandwich bread, as well as crusty artisan bread, are both great options. Just make sure the bread is sliced thick enough to hold up to the toppings.

Find the Perfect Avocado

Soft, ripe avocados are perfect for mashing and perfect for your best avocado toast. A perfectly ripe avocado will give to slight pressure, but not feel mushy. You can always cut into your avocado if you are unsure. Some small blemishes in the flesh are ok, just remove them before mashing. If your avocado is very brown, or very soft, it may be past its prime. Conversely, an avocado that is under ripe will be hard to mash and leave you with a lumpy result.

Here's more about finding the perfect avocado.

Give Some TLC to Your Avocado Mash

Simply adding a pinch of salt and pepper can enhance the flavor of your avocado mash, but it doesn't have to stop there. You can jazz it up with chopped fresh herbs, dried spices like garlic powder or chili powder or lime juice for a little tang.

What to Put on Avocado Toast

We top this avocado toast with a fried egg, but the sky is the limit on what you can use to top your toast. Eggs work well for breakfast, as do thinly sliced tomatoes or smoked salmon as a different spin on a cream cheese and lox bagel. Try adding veggies like cucumber, sprouts or salad greens to give your avocado toast a more lunch-like vibe. And of course, you can add a flavorful drizzle like Sriracha, balsamic glaze or salsa to finish it off.

Is Avocado Toast Healthy?

Avocado toast fits perfectly into a healthy diet. Avocados deliver fiber and a dose of healthy fats that help keep your heart healthy and you feeling full for longer periods of time. Pair that with even more fiber-boosting foods like whole-wheat or multigrain toast and the benefits only increase. Diets high in fiber are associated with the prevention of heart disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine avocado, pepper and garlic powder in a small bowl and gently mash.

  • Top toast with the avocado mixture and fried egg. Garnish with Sriracha and scallion, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

271 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 18.1g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 2g; fat 17.7g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 186mg; vitamin a iu 347.5IU; vitamin c 5mg; folate 77.5mcg; calcium 69.4mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 46.6mg; potassium 406.5mg; sodium 216.2mg.
