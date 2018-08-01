Chicken Souvlaki Kebabs with Mediterranean-Inspired Couscous
Fennel adds a nice flavoring to the marinade in this Mediterranean-inspired chicken souvlaki dish. The kabobs are perfectly paired with a veggie-packed, yogurt-dressed Israeli couscous.
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated May 2022
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 kabobs and 3/4 cup couscous
Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 27.7g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 6.4g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 82.8mg; vitamin a iu 1502.3IU; vitamin c 57.1mg; folate 46.4mcg; calcium 66.4mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 59.7mg; potassium 792.8mg; sodium 360mg.
Exchanges:
3 1/2 lean protein, 2 vegetable, 1 starch, 1/2 fat