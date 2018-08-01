Chicken Souvlaki with Herbed Couscous

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Fennel adds a nice flavoring to the marinade in this healthy chicken souvlaki dish. The kabobs are perfectly paired with a veggie-packed, yogurt-dressed Israeli couscous.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated March 2023

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Chicken Souvlaki Kabobs
Mediterranean Couscous

Directions

  • Prepare kabobs: Place chicken and sliced fennel in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, in a small bowl combine the white wine, lemon juice, oil, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Remove 1/4 cup of the marinade and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Pour the remaining marinade over chicken mixture. Seal bag; turn to coat chicken mixture. Marinate in the refrigerator 1 1/2 hours, turning bag once.

  • Meanwhile, if using wooden skewers, soak eight 10- to 12-inch skewers in water 30 minutes. Drain chicken, discarding marinade and fennel. Thread chicken, accordion-style, onto skewers.

  • Grill chicken skewers, covered, over medium-high heat 6 to 8 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, turning once. Remove from grill and brush with the reserved 1/4 cup marinade.

  • Prepare couscous: In a small saucepan heat 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium heat. Add 1/2 cup Israeli (large pearl) couscous. Cook and stir 4 minutes or until light brown. Add 1 cup water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes or until couscous is tender and liquid is absorbed, adding 1/2 cup snipped dried tomatoes (not oil-packed) the last 5 minutes; cool. Transfer couscous to a large bowl. Stir in 3/4 cup chopped red sweet pepper, 1/2 cup each chopped cucumber and chopped red onion, 1/3 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup each thinly sliced fresh basil leaves and snipped fresh parsley, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper.

  • Serve kabobs with couscous, lemon wedges and, if desired, reserved fennel leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 kabobs and 3/4 cup couscous
Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 27.7g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 6.4g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 82.8mg; vitamin a iu 1502.3IU; vitamin c 57.1mg; folate 46.4mcg; calcium 66.4mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 59.7mg; potassium 792.8mg; sodium 360mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 lean protein, 2 vegetable, 1 starch, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/10/2023