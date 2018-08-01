Chicken with Ginger-Soy Vegetables & Brown Rice

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This quick-and-easy meal combines crisp-tender vegetables, brown rice and chicken in a tasty ginger-soy sauce. Not in the mood for soy and ginger? No problem. We've included two simple variations with lemon and Italian flavorings.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle chicken with salt and black pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken to skillet. Reduce heat to medium; cook for 8 to 12 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and the juices run clear (170 degrees F), turning once halfway through cooking.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, place a steamer basket in a large saucepan. Add enough water to come just below the bottom of the basket. Bring water to boiling. Add asparagus and carrots to steamer basket. Cover and reduce heat. Steam for 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Transfer vegetables to a dish.

  • To serve, stir the soy sauce and ginger into the vegetables and/or hot cooked brown rice. Divide rice and vegetable mixture among four dinner plates; top with chicken. If desired, sprinkle with crushed red pepper.

Tips

Variations: Summer Lemon Chicken: Prepare as above, except substitute 1 medium zucchini and 1 medium yellow summer squash, each halved and sliced, for the asparagus and carrots; reduce steaming time to 3 to 5 minutes. Substitute 1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper for the soy sauce and ginger. Substitute hot cooked whole grain orzo for the hot cooked rice. Omit crushed red pepper. If desired, sprinkle with additional finely shredded lemon peel. Nutrition Per Serving: 264 cal., 5 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 82 mg chol., 243 mg sodium, 18 g carb., 5 g fiber, 36 g protein. Daily Values: 3 percent vitamin A, 25 percent vitamin C, 5 percent calcium, 12 percent iron. Exchanges: 1 vegetable, 1 starch, 4.5 lean protein. Carb Choices: 1.

Broccoli Slaw Chicken: Prepare as above, except omit the salt. Substitute 4 cups packaged shredded broccoli (broccoli slaw mix) for the asparagus and carrots; do not steam. Substitute 1/2 cup light Italian salad dressing for the soy sauce and ginger. Substitute 2 whole grain pita bread rounds, cut into sixths, for the rice. Omit crushed red pepper. Nutrition Per Serving: 339 cal., 9 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 83 mg chol., 516 mg sodium, 25 g carb., 5 g fiber, 38 g protein. Daily Values: 52 percent vitamin A, 124 percent vitamin C, 7 percent calcium, 16 percent iron. Exchanges: 1 vegetable, 1.5 starch, 4.5 lean protein. Carb Choices: 1.5.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 chicken breast, about 1/2 cup steamed vegetables and 1/3 cup cooked rice per serving
Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 36.7g; carbohydrates 23.9g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 4.4g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 82.2mg; vitamin a iu 10737.3IU; vitamin c 9.3mg; folate 54.6mcg; calcium 61.6mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 85mg; potassium 725.1mg; sodium 428.1mg.
Exchanges:

4 1/2 lean protein, 1 starch, 1 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/04/2023