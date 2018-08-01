Chicken with Ginger-Soy Vegetables & Brown Rice
This quick-and-easy meal combines crisp-tender vegetables, brown rice and chicken in a tasty ginger-soy sauce. Not in the mood for soy and ginger? No problem. We've included two simple variations with lemon and Italian flavorings.
Variations: Summer Lemon Chicken: Prepare as above, except substitute 1 medium zucchini and 1 medium yellow summer squash, each halved and sliced, for the asparagus and carrots; reduce steaming time to 3 to 5 minutes. Substitute 1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper for the soy sauce and ginger. Substitute hot cooked whole grain orzo for the hot cooked rice. Omit crushed red pepper. If desired, sprinkle with additional finely shredded lemon peel. Nutrition Per Serving: 264 cal., 5 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 82 mg chol., 243 mg sodium, 18 g carb., 5 g fiber, 36 g protein. Daily Values: 3 percent vitamin A, 25 percent vitamin C, 5 percent calcium, 12 percent iron. Exchanges: 1 vegetable, 1 starch, 4.5 lean protein. Carb Choices: 1.
Broccoli Slaw Chicken: Prepare as above, except omit the salt. Substitute 4 cups packaged shredded broccoli (broccoli slaw mix) for the asparagus and carrots; do not steam. Substitute 1/2 cup light Italian salad dressing for the soy sauce and ginger. Substitute 2 whole grain pita bread rounds, cut into sixths, for the rice. Omit crushed red pepper. Nutrition Per Serving: 339 cal., 9 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 83 mg chol., 516 mg sodium, 25 g carb., 5 g fiber, 38 g protein. Daily Values: 52 percent vitamin A, 124 percent vitamin C, 7 percent calcium, 16 percent iron. Exchanges: 1 vegetable, 1.5 starch, 4.5 lean protein. Carb Choices: 1.5.
