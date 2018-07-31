Spicy Grilled Shrimp and Nectarine Kabobs

Jumbo shrimp and nectarine wedges are threaded on kabobs, seasoned with Asian-inspired seasonings, and grilled to perfection for a light but flavorful entree.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp, removing tails if desired. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Place shrimp and nectarines in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish.

  • For marinade, in small bowl, combine cilantro, orange peel, orange juice, chili sauce, and garlic. Pour marinade over shrimp and nectarines; seal bag. Marinate in refrigerator for 15 minutes to 1 hour, turning bag occasionally.

  • Drain shrimp and nectarines, discarding any excess marinade. Thread shrimp and nectarines onto eight 6- to 8-inch skewers, leaving 1/4 inch between pieces (see Tip). Sprinkle with salt.

  • For a charcoal grill, grill shrimp skewers on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 7 to 9 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, turning once halfway through grilling. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place shrimp on grill rack over heat. Cover; grill as above.)

  • Serve kabobs with orange wedges.

Tips

Tip: If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes before using to prevent burning on the grill.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 skewers
Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 11.2g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 7.7g; fat 2.2g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 172.4mg; vitamin a iu 481.5IU; vitamin c 17mg; folate 13.3mcg; calcium 71.8mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 50.4mg; potassium 367.4mg; sodium 263.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 fruit
