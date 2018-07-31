Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower

Roasting cauliflower transforms it into a crispy, tender vegetable. A sponge for other flavors, cauliflower can absorb any spice mix or marinade you add, like this warm and toasty combination of turmeric, cumin and garlic. Serve as a simple side dish, or stir it into salads or grain bowls to add more plant power.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, August 2018; updated March 2023

10 mins
30 mins
5

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Whisk oil, turmeric, cumin, salt, pepper and garlic in a large bowl. Add cauliflower and toss to coat. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring once, until browned and tender, 15 to 25 minutes. Drizzle lemon juice over the cauliflower.

1 cup
124 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 9.6g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 3.3g; fat 8.9g; saturated fat 1.4g; vitamin a iu 2.2IU; vitamin c 83.3mg; folate 98mcg; calcium 43.5mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 27.8mg; potassium 534.6mg; sodium 284.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
