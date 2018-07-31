Instant Pot Potato Soup
Russet potatoes turn tender and soft in minutes in a pressure cooker, so you can make this comforting soup quickly on busy weeknights. Garnish with the classic potato soup fixings--bacon, scallions and melted Cheddar cheese.
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: Electric pressure cooker (multicooker)
To make ahead: Refrigerate soup for up to 3 days. Reheat before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 10g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 0.9g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 11.1mg; vitamin a iu 120.7IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; folate 10.2mcg; calcium 44.8mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 14.2mg; potassium 254.9mg; sodium 145.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable