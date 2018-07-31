Instant Pot Potato Soup

Russet potatoes turn tender and soft in minutes in a pressure cooker, so you can make this comforting soup quickly on busy weeknights. Garnish with the classic potato soup fixings--bacon, scallions and melted Cheddar cheese.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018

20 mins
40 mins
5

  • Place butter in a multicooker; heat on sauté mode until melted. Add bacon and cook, turning occasionally, until crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel to drain, leaving the butter and bacon drippings in the pot. Add onion to the multicooker and cook, stirring, until starting to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add potatoes and broth. Turn off the heat. Close and lock the lid. Cook at high pressure for 10 minutes.

  • Release the pressure. Puree the soup with an immersion blender until almost smooth, but still a little chunky. (Alternatively, puree the soup in a food processor or blender. Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Add sour cream and stir until smooth. Stir in 1/4 cup cheese, salt and pepper. Stir until the cheese has melted. Serve, garnished with the crumbled bacon, the remaining 1/4 cup cheese and scallion greens (or chives).

Equipment: Electric pressure cooker (multicooker)

To make ahead: Refrigerate soup for up to 3 days. Reheat before serving.

1 cup
87 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 10g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 0.9g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 11.1mg; vitamin a iu 120.7IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; folate 10.2mcg; calcium 44.8mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 14.2mg; potassium 254.9mg; sodium 145.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable
