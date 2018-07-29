Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These tasty rhubarb muffins have a sweet streusel topping and are ready in 45 minutes. Use regular rolled oats which have more texture than quick-cooking or instant rolled oats.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups; coat paper cups with cooking spray. Or coat muffin cups with cooking spray.

  • Place 3/4 cup of the oats in a food processor; cover and process until ground. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in another 3/4 cup of the oats, whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Make a well in center of flour mixture.

  • In a medium bowl combine buttermilk, eggs, oil and vanilla. Stir in rhubarb. Add rhubarb mixture all at once to flour mixture; stir just until moistened (batter should be slightly lumpy). Spoon into prepared muffin cups, filling each about three-fourths full.

  • For streusel topping, in a small bowl stir together brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup oats and walnuts. Sprinkle over batter in muffin cups.

  • Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups. Serve warm.

Tips

Tips: If using a sugar substitute for the muffins, we recommend Splenda(R) Brown Sugar Blend. Follow package directions to use 1/2 cup equivalent. Nutrition Per Serving with Substitute: Same as below, except 166 cal, 25 g carb. (6 g sugars).

We do not recommend using a sugar substitute in the streusel topping.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 muffin
Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 29.8g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 11.4g; fat 5.1g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 0.9mg; vitamin a iu 136.7IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 18.4mcg; calcium 66.1mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 7.3mg; potassium 76.1mg; sodium 179.8mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate
