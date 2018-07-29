Rhubarb Oat Muffins
These tasty rhubarb muffins have a sweet streusel topping and are ready in 45 minutes. Use regular rolled oats which have more texture than quick-cooking or instant rolled oats.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tips: If using a sugar substitute for the muffins, we recommend Splenda(R) Brown Sugar Blend. Follow package directions to use 1/2 cup equivalent. Nutrition Per Serving with Substitute: Same as below, except 166 cal, 25 g carb. (6 g sugars).
We do not recommend using a sugar substitute in the streusel topping.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 muffin
Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 29.8g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 11.4g; fat 5.1g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 0.9mg; vitamin a iu 136.7IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 18.4mcg; calcium 66.1mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 7.3mg; potassium 76.1mg; sodium 179.8mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate