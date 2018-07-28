Udon Noodle Bowl

This Asian-inspired udon noodle bowl can be ready in just 30 minutes. It's a perfect weeknight meal, quick and incredibly satisfying.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2

  • In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms, carrot and garlic; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add broth, soy sauce and rice vinegar. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in tofu, udon noodles and zucchini. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 3 minutes more, stirring occasionally.

  • Top servings with cabbage, green onion, cilantro and peanuts. Serve with lime wedges.

Large saucepan

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 29.3g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 8.1g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 1704.5IU; vitamin c 25.5mg; folate 45.9mcg; calcium 199mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 71.1mg; potassium 448.6mg; sodium 589.1mg.
1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 starch, 1/2 other carb
