Ginger Steak, Vegetable & Rice Bowls

This delicious, high-protein bowl is inspired by bulgogi, the Korean dish made with tender strips of beef that have been marinated for hours before being quickly grilled. Here, we use onion, honey, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger and garlic in the marinade. Although traditional recipes vary, black pepper, sesame seeds and rice wine may also be used to marinate the meat. Oftentimes, pear juice or purée may also be added. Bulgogi is usually served with lettuce leaves to make little wraps with the contents of the bowl. The green vegetable in this recipe is broccoli, but you could always swap in lettuce for a more tactile experience.