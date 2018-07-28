Ginger Steak, Vegetable & Rice Bowls

This delicious, high-protein bowl is inspired by bulgogi, the Korean dish made with tender strips of beef that have been marinated for hours before being quickly grilled. Here, we use onion, honey, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger and garlic in the marinade. Although traditional recipes vary, black pepper, sesame seeds and rice wine may also be used to marinate the meat. Oftentimes, pear juice or purée may also be added. Bulgogi is usually served with lettuce leaves to make little wraps with the contents of the bowl. The green vegetable in this recipe is broccoli, but you could always swap in lettuce for a more tactile experience.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
35 mins
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

  • Trim fat from meat. Cut meat across the grain into very thin slices. Place meat in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish.

  • To prepare the marinade: In a blender or food processor, combine onion, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons water, soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, ginger, and garlic. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Pour marinade over meat. Seal bag; turn to coat meat. Marinate in the refrigerator 4 to 6 hours, turning bag occasionally.

  • Drain meat, discarding marinade. Coat a large grill pan or nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add meat; cook and stir 40 to 60 seconds or just until slightly pink in center.

  • To assemble, divide meat. rice, carrots, cabbage, broccoli and cucumber among shallow bowls, keeping ingredients in separate piles. In a small bowl combine the remaining 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons water, and 1 tablespoon sesame oil, cilantro, and Sriracha sauce. Top servings with honey mixture and, if desired, kimchi and additional cilantro or mint.

Tips: Partially freeze the meat for easier slicing.

To cook rice, in a medium saucepan bring 2/3 cup water and 1/3 cup uncooked long grain brown rice to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 35 to 45 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.

Serving Size:
1 bowl
Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 42.8g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 22.5g; fat 12.8g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 77.1mg; vitamin a iu 5535.5IU; vitamin c 30.2mg; folate 32.8mcg; calcium 52.9mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 72.3mg; potassium 752.8mg; sodium 434.5mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean meat, 1 1/2 starch,1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1 other carb
