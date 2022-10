This could be one of my favorites Eatingwell recipes so far, and I've tried a lot. This was so incredibly easy to make first of all, as long as you buy a cabbage mix already shredded. The rest was quick and easy. But the best part was the yummy, complex taste that I wasn't expecting from such a simple dish. The choice of dressing for your cabbage salad might also influence the overall taste so choose wisely. I used kewpie deep roasted sesame dressing.