Quinoa Salad with Seared Tuna

Quinoa is one of our favorite whole-grains because it is gluten-free, loaded with protein and contains all of the essential amino acids. In this recipe, we've paired the quinoa with quickly seared tuna steaks for a delicious main-dish salad that's ready in under an hour.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

30 mins
30 mins
50 mins
50 mins
6
6

Nutrition Profile:

  • Thaw tuna steaks, if frozen. Rinse quinoa well in a fine mesh sieve. Bring water and 1/4 teaspoon salt to boiling. Add quinoa; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 15 minutes or until most of the water is absorbed and quinoa is tender. Drain, if necessary. Spread on a baking sheet to cool slightly.

  • On a serving platter, combine quinoa, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and red onion.

  • In a screw-top jar, combine olive oil, lemon juice, honey, 1/2 teaspoon oregano and pepper. Cover and shake well to combine. Add to quinoa mixture and toss to combine.

  • Lightly coat a grill pan or large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle tuna steaks with 1/8 teaspoon salt and the pepper. Cook on grill pan over medium-high heat 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness of fish, turning once or until browned on both sides and fish begins to flake when tested with a fork and center is just pink. Thinly slice tuna steaks and serve atop salad. Garnish with fresh oregano.

1 cup
1 cup
Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 31.3g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 2.3g; fat 11.4g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 24.9mg; vitamin a iu 1629.6IU; vitamin c 6.8mg; folate 86.3mcg; calcium 70.3mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 119.8mg; potassium 490.4mg; sodium 331.9mg.
2 lean protein, 2 starch, 1 fat, 1/2 vegetable
