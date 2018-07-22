Green Beans with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

A much healthier take on the old-fashioned green bean casserole, this version thankfully skips the canned soup and fried onions! Fresh green beans are cooked until crisp-tender and topped with a garlicky-thyme mushroom sauce, shallots and crumbled chèvre.

Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

40 mins
40 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 12-inch nonstick skillet heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium-high. Add shallots; cook 4 to 5 minutes or until deep golden, stirring occasionally. Drain shallots on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.

  • Add green beans, the water, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper to reserved drippings. Cook, covered, over medium-high 2 minutes. Cook, uncovered, 6 minutes more or until beans are crisp-tender and starting to blister, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a platter; keep warm.

  • For mushroom sauce, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Add mushrooms; cook and stir over medium 1 minute. Add thyme, garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Cook 2 minutes more or until mushrooms are golden, stirring frequently. Stir in flour; gradually stir in milk. Cook and stir until thick and bubbly. Cook and stir 2 minutes more. Pour mushroom sauce over beans and top with shallots and cheese.

3/4 cup
119 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 10.7g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 5.5g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 4.8mg; vitamin a iu 539.7IU; vitamin c 9.7mg; folate 35mcg; calcium 80.2mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 26mg; potassium 317.1mg; sodium 123.2mg.
1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable
