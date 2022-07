I made this today and it was easy to prepare and very satisfying. It filled me up and tasted good. I cut the amount of oil to 1 Tbls and don't think it affected the recipe at all. Since I was preparing this just for myself, I cooked two eggs only and plan on cooking more eggs to eat with the leftover sauce tomorrow. I don't think the cooked eggs in the recipe would do well on reheat the next day. 2 eggs and 3/4 cup of the sauce for me per serving.