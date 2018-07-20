Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce & Edamame

This gluten-free, vegan version of peanut noodles has a high protein content thanks to edamame and peanut butter. Spaghetti squash turns delicately sweet when roasted, which pairs wonderfully with the peanut sauce.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

  • Place squash halves, cut-side down, in a microwave-safe dish; add 2 tablespoons water. Microwave, uncovered, on High until flesh is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. (Alternatively, place squash halves, cut-side down, on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in a 400 degrees F oven until tender, 40 to 50 minutes.) When cool enough to handle, scrape flesh into a large bowl with a fork. Let cool for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk peanut butter, tamari (or soy sauce), water, vinegar, maple syrup, garlic and crushed red pepper in a small bowl until smooth.

  • When the squash has cooled, add edamame, bell pepper, carrot and scallions to the bowl. Drizzle with the peanut sauce; toss to coat. Sprinkle with peanuts and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

Ingredient Note: Edamame are easy to digest and exceptionally high in protein (1/2 cup has 16 grams). There are several kinds available--frozen and fresh, in the pod and shelled--in large supermarkets, natural-foods stores and Asian markets.

generous 1 cup
419 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 32.8g; dietary fiber 8.8g; sugars 12.5g; fat 24g; saturated fat 3.7g; vitamin a iu 3664.4IU; vitamin c 32.8mg; folate 169.7mcg; calcium 93.2mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 72.1mg; potassium 567.8mg; sodium 855.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 3g.
5 1/2 fat, 3 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 starch
