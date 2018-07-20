Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce & Edamame

We loved this, but after I made some tweaks. First, my family would never let me get away with serving it as is, so I did separate out the recipe into two and did half squash/half noodles for their portion. I thought it was good with just the spaghetti squash, but it never would have been enough without the noodles to feed 3 of us as a dinner. Second, I thought the peanut sauce had to be cooked for a minute just to get it really smooth and cook the garlic through. Great flavors though!