Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein—thanks to peanut butter and peanuts—as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak dates in hot water to cover in a medium bowl for 10 minutes. Drain, reserving the soaking water.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper, leaving extra hanging over 2 sides. Lightly coat the parchment with cooking spray.

  • Combine the soaked dates, peanut butter, oats and salt in a food processor; process until very finely chopped and starting to clump together. If the mixture seems dry, add a little of the reserved soaking water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Transfer to the medium bowl and stir in peanuts. Spread the mixture evenly and firmly into the prepared pan.

  • Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on Medium (50%) until melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Spread the chocolate evenly over the oat mixture. Refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour. Remove from the pan by lifting the overhanging parchment. Cut into 16 squares.

Tips

Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

To make ahead: Refrigerate bars for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 square
Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 17.4g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 11.1g; fat 12.7g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 13.9IU; folate 8mcg; calcium 12.3mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 24.3mg; potassium 130.5mg; sodium 90mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/09/2022