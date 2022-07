I am giving it three stars because the flavors were great. But the method is all wrong. Roasting the vegetables (including mushrooms and tomatoes which are both very watery when they cook) on the same pan as the chicken is ridiculous. It was incredibly soggy and I couldn’t save the chicken even after oving it to its own pan and trying to broil it. I should have thought this through and cooked them on separate pans, but I didn’t. The food was also quite cramped on the pan despite using a larger one than called for, and would’ve been better spread out to get some color on the vegetables. I will make again because it’s good, but next time will cook the chicken on a wire rack in the oven on its own sheet pan or cook it on the stove. It’s upsetting when recipes want so desperately to be called a sheet-pan recipe that they sacrifice the dish.