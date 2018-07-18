Spicy Thai Noodles

Sauces made with heavy creams are loaded with calories and saturated fat. This recipe uses a peanut sauce that has all the richness of a cream sauce but with heart-healthy fats instead. Be careful--if using a store-bought sauce, check the ingredients list for added sugars!

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan cook rice noodles according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/3 cup of the cooking water. Return noodles to saucepan.

  • Meanwhile, coat a 10-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium Add chicken; cook 6 minutes or until no longer pink, turning once. Remove from skillet. Add sweet pepper and carrots; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until crisp-tender.

  • For sauce, in a small bowl whisk together peanut butter, soy sauce, crushed red pepper and 1 to 2 tablespoons of the reserved cooking water.

  • Thinly slice chicken. Stir chicken and vegetables into noodles. Add sauce; stir to coat. If needed, stir in additional reserved cooking water to moisten. Top servings with green onion. Serve with lime wedges.

Tip: If you like, substitute 3 ounces dried multi-grain spaghetti for the rice noodles. Cook according to package directions, reserving 1/3 cup of the cooking water.

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 47.6g; dietary fiber 7.3g; sugars 9.2g; fat 11.6g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 62mg; vitamin a iu 10224.5IU; vitamin c 99.3mg; folate 70mcg; calcium 36.7mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 59.4mg; potassium 672.5mg; sodium 610.5mg.
2 1/2 lean protein, 2 1/2 starch, 2 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/18/2022