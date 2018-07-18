Spicy Thai Noodles
Sauces made with heavy creams are loaded with calories and saturated fat. This recipe uses a peanut sauce that has all the richness of a cream sauce but with heart-healthy fats instead. Be careful--if using a store-bought sauce, check the ingredients list for added sugars!
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: If you like, substitute 3 ounces dried multi-grain spaghetti for the rice noodles. Cook according to package directions, reserving 1/3 cup of the cooking water.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 47.6g; dietary fiber 7.3g; sugars 9.2g; fat 11.6g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 62mg; vitamin a iu 10224.5IU; vitamin c 99.3mg; folate 70mcg; calcium 36.7mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 59.4mg; potassium 672.5mg; sodium 610.5mg.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 lean protein, 2 1/2 starch, 2 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat