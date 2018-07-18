Cherry-Mocha Smoothie
For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.
Tips: Peel remaining banana half, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, then in foil. Freeze for a later use.
If you prefer, divide the ice cubes between two tall glasses instead of blending the ice with the smoothie. To serve, pour smoothie over the ice cubes.
Variation: This recipe easily doubles to make four servings. Make the full recipe at once, then pour into mason jars with tight fitting lids. Store in the freezer. The night before serving, transfer jar to the fridge to thaw.
2 fat, 2 lean protein, 1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate