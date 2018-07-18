Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine the cherries, almond milk, Greek yogurt, banana, cocoa powder, almond butter, espresso coffee powder and vanilla. Cover and blend until smooth. Add ice cubes; cover and blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and if desired, top with chocolate shavings, chocolate-covered espresso beans and/or additional banana slices (see Tip).

Tips

Tips: Peel remaining banana half, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, then in foil. Freeze for a later use.

If you prefer, divide the ice cubes between two tall glasses instead of blending the ice with the smoothie. To serve, pour smoothie over the ice cubes.

Variation: This recipe easily doubles to make four servings. Make the full recipe at once, then pour into mason jars with tight fitting lids. Store in the freezer. The night before serving, transfer jar to the fridge to thaw.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 21g; fat 12g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 154mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 2 lean protein, 1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate
