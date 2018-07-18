Thai-Style Salad

Pork tenderloin slices provide the protein in this quick and colorful Thai-inspired dinner salad. It's full of crunchy romaine lettuce, carrots, cabbage and pea pods and is flavored with a delicious peanut satay sauce and fresh basil.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine the romaine lettuce, pork tenderloin, carrot, cabbage and pea pods.

  • For dressing, in a small bowl combine peanut satay sauce and the water. Spoon dressing over lettuce mixture; toss to coat. Sprinkle with peanuts and basil. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 cups lettuce and 2 1/2 ounces pork
Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 19.3g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 9.1g; fat 14.9g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 51.7mg; vitamin a iu 14126.8IU; vitamin c 29.8mg; folate 145.8mcg; calcium 94.5mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 66mg; potassium 823.9mg; sodium 322.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 starch
